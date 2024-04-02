OTT platform acquires rights for Powder

CHENNAI: Jio Cinema has acquired the OTT rights for Powder, starring Nikil Murukan, Shanthini Deva, Mottai Rajendran, Singampuli, Vaiyapuri, Aadhavan, Silmisham Siva and Viki in prominent roles.

Helmed by Vijay Sri G, the Tamil film had a theatrical release in November 2022. Following its good reception in OTT, the team is also planning to re-release the film in theatres. Bankrolled by Jaya Sree Vijay, under the banner G Media, the film has music composed by Leyender Lee Mart.

The filmmaker maker himself has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Powder. Rajapandi handled the camera and Guna took care of the cuts.