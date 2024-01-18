OTT platform acquired rights for 9 Tamil biggies

CHENNAI: To add more festive fervour on the occasion of Pongal, Netflix announced that it has acquired the digital rights to nine Tamil films on Wednesday. These films will be launched on the platform after theatrical release. The list includes Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi, Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, Vikram’s Thangalaan, which is helmed by Pa Ranjith, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film, SK 21, Conjuring Kannappan, Kannivedi, Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja, Revolver Reeta and Sorga Vaasal.

Sharing details about the same, Monika Shergill, vice president of content, Netflix says, “Adding to the festive cheer of Pongal, we are excited to share a promising lineup of blockbuster entertainment from the finest makers of the Tamil industry. Last year, films like Leo, Thunivu, and Maamannan brought immense joy to our members in India and across the globe. The viewing of south content on Netflix has increased by 50% YoY.”

This announcement from the OTT platform has delighted the fans as films like Vidaa Muyarchi and Indian 2 are still in shooting stages. It is a confirmation of sorts that the movies will hit the screens anytime soon this year. Meanwhile Sivakarthikeyan confirmed to us in an interview that his untitled project, SK 21, with Rajkumar Periasamy will release this year.

These films will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.