Oru Nodi is several real-life incidents made into one, says director Mani Varman

CHENNAI: A few days ago, actor-composer GV Prakash launched the title and first look of Oru Nodi. The motion poster gave us a sneak peek into characters of MS Bhaskar, Vela Ramamoorthy, Pala Karuppaiah, Sri Ranjini and the hero of the film Taman Kumar.

“This is a crime thriller. I am aware that a lot of films have been released in the same genre previously. The speciality of Oru Nodi is that people, who aren’t huge fans of crime thrillers, will like our movie. There is an emotional connection to every character in the movie, which will resonate with the audience,” debutant director Mani Varman told DT Next.

He said that actors were roped in based on the character arcs. “For instance, MS Bhaskar sir’s role couldn’t have been justified by any other actor. I waited for his dates so that the film could go on floors. The movie takes place in Madurai’s Alanganallur. Several real-life incidents have been woven together and the hero’s character is taken from one of the incidents and we have made it bigger by connecting it to all of the other crimes in the story,” added the filmmaker.

Talking about the release plans, Mani Varman said, “We are aiming for a release in the third or fourth week of March.”