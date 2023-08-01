Begin typing your search...

'OMG 2' receives 'A' certificate from CBFC after a few modifications

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared "Oh My God 2" (OMG 2) with "a few modifications" following which the movie will release on its scheduled date of August 11 with an 'A' certificate

ByPTIPTI|1 Aug 2023 1:02 PM GMT
Akshay Kumar in OMG -2

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared "Oh My God 2" (OMG 2) with "a few modifications" following which the movie will release on its scheduled date of August 11 with an 'A' certificate, said an insider on Tuesday.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, was reportedly stuck with the censor board for over two weeks.

"There are no cuts in the film; only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members.

