Nora Fatehi excited about her acting debut in Kannada film industry

NEW DELHI: Nora Fatehi is all set to make her foray into the Kannada film industry.

As per a statement, Nora has signed a two-film deal with KVN Productions.

The inaugural project titled KD – The Devil, will feature a dance number that will highlight Nora’s dancing prowess. Sanjay Dutt is set to join the foot-tapping song.

The film is being helmed by Prem.

On having Nora on board, he said, “Nora Fatehi comes in with a lot of dedication and focus for the job at-hand. I have tremendous faith in this global sensation and believe that this unique addition will elevate the film to new heights.”

Nora is extremely excited about her Kannada projects.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the vibrant Kannada film industry. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to connect with a new audience and explore the different aspects of the storytelling tradition in Karnataka. I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Nora is gearing up for the release of Crakk, which is scheduled to be released on 23 February 2024. In the film, she shares the screen space with Vidyut Jammwal.