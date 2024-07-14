Nodikku Nodi starts rolling with pooja

CHENNAI: Vijay Adiraj made his mark as a director with the film Puthagam. He has now started his next directorial venture titled Nodikku Nodi. The team has begun shooting with a pooja ceremony.

Produced by Arokiadoss of Nox Studios, Nodikku Nodi will be an action entertainer with Ashwin Kumar of Sembi fame, Shaam and Narain in lead roles.

Speaking about the film, Vijay Adiraj said, “My dream of making a complete entertainer with a racy screenplay is coming true with Nodikku Nodi.”

Speaking further, he added, “Amresh is composing music for this film. Kevin, who made his debut as editor with my film Puthagam, is handling editing for Nodikku Nodi.” The female leads include debutant Namritha, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Mekha Rajan.

Gopinath will be the cinematographer for the film. “We are planning to wrap up the shoot at the earliest and bring Nodikku Nodi to the screens early next year,” stated Vijay.