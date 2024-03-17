No change in production house for Vidaa Muyarchi; shoot to resume soon

CHENNAI: On Saturday some unknown sources in Tamil cinema sparked off speculations that Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi is following suit of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and another production house is all set to take over the film.

The baseless report went viral on social media and upset Ajith’s fans. Upon verifying the news of this Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which is backed by Lyca Productions, DT Next learns that the news is false. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The shoot of Vidaa Muyarchi will resume in a few days. The filming will resume in Azerbaijan and will be wrapped up before Ajith begins shooting for Adhik’s Good, Bad, Ugly in June.”