Nithya Menen to star in fantasy rom-com

CHENNAI: Actor Nithya Menen was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam alongside Dhanush in Tamil. She is all set to star in an upcoming film, which is billed to be a fantasy rom-com.

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Kamini, who has previously worked with director Vishnu Vardhan, the yet-to-be-titled film stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar and Deepak Parambol in prominent roles. Bankrolled by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh and Ramki, under the banners Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media, the film will have cinematography by Preetha Jeyaraman.

Meanwhile, Nithya is currently shooting for Kadhalikka Neramillai with Jayam Ravi. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the first look of the film was released on November 29 and will have music by AR Rahman. Vinay is also a part of this film, along with Yogi Babu, Lal and John Kokken. Last month, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi shared a picture from the recording session of the first song, with Shruti Haasan, Rahman and lyricist Snehan.