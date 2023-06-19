Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Spy to hit screens on June 29

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film Spy, unveiled a new poster on Sunday, and it features actor Nikhil Siddhartha firing a machine gun. The poster also has a coin with an embossed picture of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie stars Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for Kartikeya and Kartikeya 2. The film, which is a saga of a spy, who is on a mission to unearth the truth which never came out in public, has booked its theatrical release for June 29.

Producer Sangeeta Ahir said: “As it is evident with the motion poster, the film is an action packed film which will blow away everyone’s mind. Get ready to watch the mind-bending story of a spy, who is on a deadly mission.”

The film, directed by Garry BH, is based on the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the great freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.