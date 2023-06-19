Begin typing your search...

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Spy to hit screens on June 29

The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2023 8:58 PM GMT
Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Spy to hit screens on June 29
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film Spy, unveiled a new poster on Sunday, and it features actor Nikhil Siddhartha firing a machine gun. The poster also has a coin with an embossed picture of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie stars Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for Kartikeya and Kartikeya 2. The film, which is a saga of a spy, who is on a mission to unearth the truth which never came out in public, has booked its theatrical release for June 29.

Producer Sangeeta Ahir said: “As it is evident with the motion poster, the film is an action packed film which will blow away everyone’s mind. Get ready to watch the mind-bending story of a spy, who is on a deadly mission.”

The film, directed by Garry BH, is based on the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the great freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.

CinemaSpyNikhil SiddharthaNetaji Subhash Chandra BoseMachine gunIndian freedom fighter
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X