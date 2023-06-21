Niharika’s reels with Mahesh, Yash wins millions of hearts

CHENNAI: Global content creator Niharika NM is making a mark on international platforms.

However, her global success doesn’t take away from the fact that she has a massive regional reach too. Elucidating the same are her 2022 reels with south stars Mahesh Babu and Yash.

In 2022, Niharika NM became the first creator who brought Mahesh Babu and KGF star Yash to the world of reels, making their reel debut. The reels went viral in no time. However, the success of Mahesh Babu and Yash’s videos with Niharika did not stop there as the short videos have crossed a cumulative mark (including YouTube and Instagram) of 306 million and 92 million respectively, totalling over 398 million views.

“To this day, I’m truly honoured that both of these icons chose to collaborate and make their reel debut with me. I’m so grateful that they trusted me enough to do what we did together and had so much fun doing it. The south audience always has my heart for showering me with so much love and supporting me through everything I do. All of it has been a dream,” Niharika NM told DT Next.