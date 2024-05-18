Next schedule of Kamal’s Thug Life to begin in Chennai

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan is busy simultaneously promoting Indian 2 and also shooting for Thug Life. The latest update is that he will start shooting for the next schedule in Chennai in the coming week. Mani Ratnam is directing the film and the actor-director combo is back after more than three decades.

Last week, the team unveiled the first look of Silambarasan TR from the film with a glimpse video. He is said to be playing the role of Kamal's foster son. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, the star cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik and Ali Fazal in key roles.

AR Rahman is composing music. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer.

Kamal Haasan has Indian 2 with Shankar, which also stars Siddharth, Priya Bhavanishankar, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal.