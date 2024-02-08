Next schedule of Kamal-Mani's Thug Life in March

CHENNAI: We had earlier brought to you that Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s second collaboration, titled Thug Life, will go on floors in January at Pachaiyappa’s College. The latest update is that the next schedule of the film will resume in March.

A source in the know told DT Next, “The makers recently concluded their location hunt in Serbia. However, portions of Kamal and Jayam Ravi will be shot in Chennai in March and will go on for a couple of weeks. It is expected that the climax of the film featuring the cast ensemble will be shot in Serbia. Meanwhile, Kamal is shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and will also simultaneously begin his project that will be helmed by the Anbariv duo.”

Thug Life also stars Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik and Joju George in pivotal roles. It is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant Movies and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.

While AR Rahman is composing music for the film, the technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who will be working on a Mani Ratnam film after Aayutha Ezhuthu. Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing, with Anbariv as the action choreographer duo.