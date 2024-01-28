New-gen directors not open to criticisms: SAC takes a veiled dig at Lokesh Kanagaraj and Leo

CHENNAI: Snapping at the present generation directors' lack of maturity in taking criticism in their stead, veteran filmmaker and actor Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar took a veiled dig at Lokesh Kanagaraj and his film 'Leo'.

The 'Sattam Oru Iruttarai' director was speaking at the first look launch event of director Ezhil's 'Desingu Raja 2' starring Vemal.

In the speech, he said, "A director's longevity depends on how he takes criticism, the current generation directors are not taking criticism in their stead and improving."

SAC further added that a director has to lay emphasis on screenplay and not just rely on star value.

While SAC avoided making specific mentions, he said he watched a film recently and expressed reservations over the slow second half and scene showing father making a sacrifice of his child (Leo). "The director thanked me when I was appreciating the first half and his making, but when I started pointing the portions I objected to, he hung up the call saying he was having food and will call him later," he added saying, the director didn't call him after that conversation.

He further said it was the exact portions he found objectionable that faced barrage of criticisms from public and critics upon the film's release.

Chandrasekar's speech has kicked up controversy and has become one of the most talked about topics among netizens. In the past, SAC has had a few run-ins with his son and actor Vijay over floating the latter's political party.