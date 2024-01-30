Begin typing your search...

Netru Varai from Jayam Ravi’s Siren out

The movie features Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The video displays BTS clips of Jayam Ravi and Anupama during the shoot and the song is a mesmerizing romantic number.

29 Jan 2024
Screenshot from the song

CHENNAI: The makers of Siren released the first single from the film, Netru Varai. The movie features Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The video displays BTS clips of Jayam Ravi and Anupama during the shoot and the song is a mesmerizing romantic number.

Helmed by Antony Bhagyaraj, GV Prakash Kumar is behind the musical score of Siren. Netru Varai features Sid Sriram’s voice and the lyrics are penned by Thamarai. Sharing the link to the song, Jayam Ravi wrote, “A Blissful Melo #NetruVarai from #Siren Vocals by @sidsriram & Lyrics by @Kavithamarai #SirenFromFeb16 Thank you @gvprakash. (sic)”

Bankrolled by Sujatha Vijayakumar, under the banner Home Movie Makers, Selva Kumar SK is handling the camera for the film. Ruben is the editor for Siren. The film will hit the screens on February 16.

