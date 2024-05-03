Nelson debuts as producer with Bloody Beggar; Kavin to play lead

CHENNAI: On Friday, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar unveiled the title of his first production, under the banner Filament Pictures, with a fun-filled promo video. Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film is titled Bloody Beggar, with Kavin playing the lead.

The promo video starts with a leisure discussion between Nelson, Sivabalan, Kavin and Redin Kingsley. Redin suggests Nelson to produce a film, which Sivabalan will helm and Kavin will headline the project.

After the unveiling of the production banner, the clip features the first look of Kavin from the film, in which he is seen portraying the role of a beggar. Redin Kingsley is also a part of the cast. Jen Martin is composing music and Sujith Sarang will handle the camera. R Nirmal will take care of the cuts.