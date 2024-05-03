Begin typing your search...

Nelson debuts as producer with Bloody Beggar; Kavin to play lead

After the unveiling of the production banner, the clip features the first look of Kavin from the film, in which he is seen portraying the role of a beggar.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 May 2024 3:01 PM GMT
Nelson debuts as producer with Bloody Beggar; Kavin to play lead
X

Screengrab of Kavin from movie poster 

CHENNAI: On Friday, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar unveiled the title of his first production, under the banner Filament Pictures, with a fun-filled promo video. Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film is titled Bloody Beggar, with Kavin playing the lead.

The promo video starts with a leisure discussion between Nelson, Sivabalan, Kavin and Redin Kingsley. Redin suggests Nelson to produce a film, which Sivabalan will helm and Kavin will headline the project.

After the unveiling of the production banner, the clip features the first look of Kavin from the film, in which he is seen portraying the role of a beggar. Redin Kingsley is also a part of the cast. Jen Martin is composing music and Sujith Sarang will handle the camera. R Nirmal will take care of the cuts.

Nelson DilipkumarBloody BeggarPromo videoFilament Pictures
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X