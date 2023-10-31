Neel Samarthh finds inspiration in Anil & Ranbir Kapoor: 'Both are remarkable'

MUMBAI: Actor Neel Samarthh, who was last seen in the show 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', shared how he looks up to Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, for inspiration in the acting world, adding that both portray a variety of roles effectively.



Talking about the same, Neel said: "I consider myself to be old school when it comes to Bollywood, and I've always had great admiration for Anil Kapoor. I've watched many of his films, and he has portrayed a wide range of characters with different shades. He's a versatile actor who can play negative, positive, comedy, romantic roles - he's a complete package."

"In the modern era, I look up to Ranbir Kapoor. He's subtle and composed in his acting, and he, too, can portray a variety of roles effectively. Both of these actors are remarkable in their own right. However, if I had to pick an overall inspiration, Shah Rukh Khan has always been and will continue to be my inspiration. I believe he's exceptional in every aspect of his craft," he shared.

The actor further shared how he always wanted to sing professionally and compose music.

"I think I would have been into music composing as a lyricist and a singer. I came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a singer. One day, one of my roommates, who was an actor, invited me to accompany him to an audition. When we went there, a casting director noticed me and asked if I was an actor. I hesitated and said I didn’t want to as I didn't have any acting experience," said Neel.

The actor added: "However, he insisted and asked me to at least introduce myself. I reluctantly gave a brief introduction, and then he asked me to perform a small part of a script. Surprisingly, I was selected for the audition. It was at that moment that I realised I had a hidden talent for acting."