Neeharika Roy, Aishwarya Khare share their New Year mantras

MUMBAI: Actresses Neeharika Roy and Aishwarya Khare have reflected upon the beautiful memories of 2023, and shared their New Year resolutions and plans.

Neeharika, who essays the role of Radha in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ said: “As the calendar turns the page to a new year, the air is charged with the promise of fresh beginnings and untapped possibilities. New Year, new opportunities -- a mantra that resonates with optimism and the chance to redefine our paths.”

The diva feels that this year went by too soon, but definitely gave her countless memories.

“To welcome the new year, I am planning to do a new year eve party at my home with my close friends. Also, this year I am not making any resolutions, I just want to enjoy and welcome this new year with lots of love and happiness. I hope this year brings a lot of positivity in everyone's life,” she added.

Aishwarya plays the role of Lakshmi in the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

Reflecting upon the year 2023, the actress said: “This year has been so amazing since the start that it holds a special place in my heart. It was filled with so much love and happiness, I am taking loads of beautiful memories from this year. I started the year with a solo trip, and this time I am planning a vacation with my family to welcome 2024.”

Talking about her goals for the upcoming year, Aishwarya shared: “Next year’s goal is just to be happy and focus on my mental, physical and emotional health. My resolution for 2024 is going to be that I will only look at the positive things in life and work on myself. I aim to do better and better in life, both professionally and personally.”

“Also, I have decided to make a bucket list for next year, which will include a lot of travel and learning new things, so I'm looking forward to making 2024 the best year for me. I wish everyone a fantastic new year, may the next year bring in everything that you wish for,” she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.