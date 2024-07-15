Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 set to release next year

CHENNAI: Mookuthi Amman is one of the successful films in 2020, which starred RJ Balaji, Nayanthara, Smruthi Venkat and Urvashi in the lead roles. The sequel to the film was officially announced by the makers. The team unveiled an announcement video, that featured Nayanthara in the attire of a goddess.



Headlined by Nayanthara, the film is backed by Vels Film International, in association with Rowdy Pictures. Details regarding the film’s cast and crew are kept under the wraps. Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled to release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who was last seen in Annapoorani, has Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, Toxic and an untitled film with Mammootty, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.