Nayanthara gets Mercedes Maybach from hubby Vignesh Shivan as birthday gift

MUMBAI: Superstar Nayanthara, who recently shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the action-thriller 'Jawan', celebrated her 39th birthday on November 18.

As birthday gift, her husband, director Vignesh Shivan gifted her brand new Mercedes Maybach.

Nayanthara took to Instagram recently and shared a couple of pictures and expressed gratitude towards her husband for the special gift. The actress celebrated her birthday with her two sons, Uyir and Ulag.

Thanking her husband, the ‘Iraivan’ actress wrote in the caption, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY; @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift; Love you (sic)”.

Talking about the elegant gift, the price of Mercedes Maybach ranges between Rs 2.69 crores to Rs 3.40 crores, approximately.

A video of Nayanthara unveiling her gift and getting surprised is now going viral. In the video, Vignesh Shivan can be seen showering her with forehead kisses and hugs.

Nayanthara, who made her Instagram debut ahead of ‘Jawan’ release, and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, which the latter had helmed.

The two had reportedly been dating since, and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year, via surrogacy.