Nayan, Atlee, Anirudh win top honours at DPIFF 2024

CHENNAI: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was dominated by the south stars as Nayanthara, Atlee, Anirudh and Sandeep Reddy Vanga win big for their works.

Nayanthara received awards for her performance in Jawan in two categories, Best Actress and Most Versatile Actress. She received the award from her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined the film, where they did an impromptu hookstep of Hayyoda from Jawan. SRK bagged the Best Actor.

The Best Music Director award was presented to Anirudh, while Atlee won the Best Director award (Critic). Jawan also went on to win Best Film of the Year. On receiving the award, Atlee attributed his growth to Thalapathy Vijay and thanked him for believing him and proving himself on a bigger stage.

Adding to the list, Animal received two awards, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga receiving Best Director and Bobby Deol winning Best Actor in a Negative Role.

The critically acclaimed 12th Fail, starring Vikranth Massey was chosen for Best Film (Critic Choice)