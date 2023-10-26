Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts filming upcoming thriller set in the 90s

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sacred Games’, 'Serious Men’, and others, started shooting for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled thriller film on Thursday.



The film’s screenplay has been written by the National Award winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia, and promises to transport viewers back to the intriguing era of the 1990s, a time of unique stories and unforgettable experiences. The project commenced filming on Thursday in Mumbai, with a shoot schedule spanning approximately 40 days.

Talking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible film produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sejal Shah's transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring, and I am excited to work with her again after 'Serious Men.' This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience."

The film is being helmed by Sejal Shah, who has worked with Nawaz on the Emmy nominated ‘Serious Men’.

Sejal Shahsaid: "I'm thrilled to helm this project. Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray.”

The yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia.