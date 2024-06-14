Nawaz shows up in formal attire to promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' in Juhu

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area on Friday, promoting his upcoming mystery thriller 'Rautu Ka Raaz'.

The photos show Nawazuddin looking dapper in a blue and white striped blazer, black trousers, and a red tie.

'Rautu Ka Raaz' features Nawazuddin in the lead role as Inspector Deepak Negi.

Set in 'Rautu Ki Beli' in Uttarakhand, the film revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in a sleepy village that hasn’t witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half.

The film shows a jovial camaraderie between SHO Deepak Negi and sub-inspector Dimri (Rajesh Kumar), who are forced out of their slumber owing to the murder probe.

The movie also stars Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri in key roles.

Nawazuddin, who last featured in 'Haddi', said: "I am someone who enjoys watching crime dramas, and hence I can confidently say that this film will be an entertaining watch with a unique twist. What sets the movie apart are the quirky characters and the lazy but breathtaking backdrop of Uttarakhand."

Produced by Zee Studios and Phat Phish Records, and directed by Anand Surapur, 'Rautu Ka Raaz' premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year.

'Rautu Ka Raaz' will premiere on ZEE5 on June 28.