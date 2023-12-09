Navneet Malik 'kept it natural' for Mohsin's mannerisms

MUMBAI: Peeling back the layers of his character, actor Navneet Malik has opened up about the emotional journey in embodying Mohsin Khan for 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion’, and said how the character required an extensive preparation.



The series is headlined by actor Mohit Raina.

Navneet shared that the role of Mohsin Khan required extensive preparation.

“I found it challenging because the character's beliefs were quite different from my own. To immerse myself in the role, I spent hours in isolation, practicing lines daily. I also worked on adopting Mohsin's mannerisms, refining how he talked, walked, and carried himself. It was a demanding but exciting process,” he said.

He added: “I tried to live the character and kept it as natural as possible.”

Finally, Avinash Kamath (Mohit) sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission. The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Shital Bhatia, and created by show runner Neeraj Pandey.

It stars Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

It is set to release on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.