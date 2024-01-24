National Girl Child Day: Kajol pens emotional note for daughter Nysa

MUMBAI: On National Girl Child Day, which is celebrated every year on January 24, actor Kajol penned an emotional note for her daughter, Nysa Devgan. On Wednesday, Kajol shared a picture with Nysa and wrote on Instagram, "When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her?"

"On this day let's make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive..let's work towards that."

The actor not only shared her personal experiences as a mother, but she also delivered a message about empowering girls and appreciating their passion. In the picture, Kajol wore a golden saree. Nysa, on the other hand, donned a pink lehenga. As soon as Kajol uploaded the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.



A fan commented, "Prettiesttttt girls!!!!" Another wrote, "A strong daughter will definitely be raised from such a mother." "When a woman gave birth to a girl, she gave birth to her friend," a social media user wrote. Nysa is daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003.

Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.