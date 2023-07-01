National Docs' Day: Celebs share their 'SecondBirthDate' to honour doctors

MUMBAI: Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who is known for her Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Pardes', changed her birth date on her Instagram on National Doctors' Day on Saturday.

The actress also shared a video in which she spoke about how her life was disrupted when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mahima also shared that it was because of her doctors and their support that she got a new life and the second birthday on November 8, 2022.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident on December 30, also updated his second date of birth.

Following Mahima and Rishabh's lead, Indians from all walks of life, including several celebrities and influencers, have joined the movement by updating their birth dates and sharing their personal stories.

TV actor Chhavi Mittal, film actor Rahul Roy, and celebrity nutritionist Dr Siddhant Bhargava have all come forward to express gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.

The celebrities have updated their date of birth under a new initiative of #SecondBirthDate.

The initiative by a pharma company aims to celebrate and honour the incredible contributions made by doctors, our real-life heroes, who give our loved ones and us a second chance at life.