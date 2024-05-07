National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari on why his stories connect with people

CHENNAI: Filmmaker and screenwriter Nitesh Tiwari known for films that resonate with a wide section of the audience recently opened up about what he keeps in mind when writing his films. He said, "I write something that is relatable, something which is inspiring, something that 'haste-khelte aap koi badi baat keh jaaye' (say something profound in a light-hearted manner)."

One of Nitesh Kumar's biggest films to date remains 'Dangal' (2019) which made Rs 387.38 crore net in India and even made over Rs 2070 crore abroad. The film is based on the true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become wrestling champions. 'Dangal' was also a tremendous hit in China, where it struck a chord with viewers as they could relate to the film's themes of gender equality and the role of parents in shaping their children's careers.

His youth-centric films like the 2011 'Chillar Party' (won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film), 'Chhichhore' (2019), and 'Bhoothnath Returns' (2014), too, are extremely popular amongst audiences.

The filmmaker is currently making 'Ramayana' which reportedly stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita, although no details have been made official yet.