Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi join cast of ‘Superman: Legacy’

Hollywood actors Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi are all set to join the cast of DC Comics 'Superman: Legacy'. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Fillion will portray the role of Guy Gardner — one iteration of the superhero Green Lantern — with Merced as Hawkgirl and Gathegi as Mister Terrific. David Corenswet will play Clark Kent aka Superman, as previously announced, with Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest Lois Lane.

DC co-boss James Gunn is directing the film from his own script, which is based on Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's DC characters. Safran is the executive producer. Fillion can be currently seen on the ABC police procedural 'The Rookie' and has also appeared in films like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'The Suicide Squad,' both of which Gunn directed.

Merced has a busy schedule ahead of her, including appearances in Sony's 'Madame Web,' Fede Alvarez's 'Alien: Romulus,' the action thriller 'Ballerina Overdrive,' and Hannah Marks' 'Turtles All the Way Down.' Gathegi is currently seen in Apple TV+'s sci-fi thriller 'For All Mankind,' and his recent credits include films like 'The Harder They Fall' and shows like 'Briarpatch.' 'Aporia,' a sci-fi drama starring Judy Greer, and 'Zero Day,' a Netflix series starring Robert De Niro, are among her next projects, reported Deadline.

'Superman: Legacy' is all set to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025. The project was announced earlier this year when Gunn and Safran laid out their plan for the first phase of this revamped slate and 'Superman: Legacy' was front and centre as the project that would help launch this strategy, reported Deadline.