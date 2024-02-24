Nani-starrer ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ packs a punch with first glimpse

MUMBAI: Southern star Nani is all set to stun the audience with his upcoming action spectacle Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya — and its first glimpse ticks the right boxes.

The official glimpse of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is packed with high-octane action sequences and an intense vibes. Over a minute in length, the video introduces Nani as Surya, who flaunts his action and dark side throughout. Towards the end of the clip, S. J. Suryah is shown as a police officer saying “Happy Birthday Brother” with a devilish laugh.

A new poster of Nani was unveiled by production company DVV Entertainment. It was captioned: Happy Birthday Brother.@NameIsNani..Here’s our MASS treat for all… #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse. The film is set to release on August 29. It also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and S. J. Suryah Sai Kumar P. amongst more in pivotal roles. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks Athreya and Nani’s second collaboration after Ante Sundaraniki in 2022.