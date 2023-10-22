Nani-Priyanka Mohan team up again for 'Nani31'

CHENNAI: Actor Nani has teamed up with director-screenwriter Vivek Athreya for a new feature, which is tentatively titled 'Nani31'.

The official X handle of DVV Entertainment shared a video from the sets of Nani31 and wrote, “#Nani31 it is The most lovable combo of our Natural Star @NameisNani & #VivekAthreya is back. UNCHAINED on Oct 23rd. Muhurtham is on Oct 24th. Get ready to witness thrills, chills, and fun.” (sic)

This marks the Naan E actor’s second outing with the director after 'Ante Sundaraniki', that starred Nani and Nazriya.

Later, the makers announced that Priyanka Mohan is on board for the project. Nani31 from its on-set depiction looks like an action film.

Last seen in the film 'Dasara', the actor will next be seen in 'Hi Nanna' next, which is a family-drama-romance film, where he will share the screen alongside actor Mrunal Thakur.

Directed by Shouryuv, the team had released its teaser a few days ago, which saw him in a very realistic setting as a doting father to his little girl. But at the same time, it is not all candy and rainbows for him as the two have their occasional fights, though that doesn’t let Nani stop from being a good father.

As for Vivek Athreya, 'Nani 31' currently marks his latest venture after the 2022 film, 'Ante Sundaraniki'.