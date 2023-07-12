Nani-Mrunal’s Nani 30 title and glimpse to release on July 13

CHENNAI: On July 11, actor Nani took to Twitter to share a video of himself paragliding, while giving out a new update about Nani 30. The actor said that the first look, and a glimpse video of Nani 30 will be revealed on July 13. In the film, actor Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead. With this film, filmmaker Shouryuv will make his directorial debut.

The plot is touted to be centred around the relationship between a father and his daughter making it an emotional family drama. The film was shot in various locations like Goa and Mumbai.

Cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, who has worked with Nani before, will join hands with the actor for the third time. The music is scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridhayam fame, and the editing is handled by Praveen Antony.