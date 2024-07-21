Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu tells the journey of a boy next door

CHENNAI: On Sunday, music composers AR Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander unveiled the trailer of Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu. Ananth of Meesaiya Murukku fame has directed and performed in the film.

The trailer showcases the journey of a boy next door, whose story connect with the audience. The star cast includes Leela, Kumaravel, Bhavani Sre, RJ Vijay, Irfan, Wilspat, Dev and Bala, among others.

Venkat Prabu is presenting the youthful entertainer, while Masala Popcorn in association with White Feather Studios are backing the film. AH Kaashif is composing the music. Tamil Selvan is handling the camera and Fenny Oliver is the editor.

Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu will hit the screens on August 2.