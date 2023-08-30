Nagarjuna on board for Dhanush’s D51

CHENNAI: Directed by Shekhar Kammula, actor Dhanush’s 51st film is tentatively titled as D51. On August 29, the makers announced actor Nagarjuna coming on board for the film. The announcement came on account of the actor’s birthday.

The production house tweeted, “A POWERHOUSE addition to the POWERFUL PROJECT Wishing KING @iamnagarjuna Garu a very Happy Birthday Delighted and honoured to have you on board.” (sic) The film will be produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Recently, it was also announced that Rashmika Mandana joined the cast. A few days ago, the team released the concept poster of D51, marking Dhanush’s birthday. Information about other casts and crew will be made by the makers soon.