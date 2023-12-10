Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Thandel launched with pooja

CHENNAI: Naga Chaitanya’s latest film was launched on a grand scale on Saturday. Produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind, under the banner Geetha Arts, the actor has joined forces with filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti for the third time, which has been titled Thandel.

Touted to be a high-budget film, the pooja ceremony was attended by Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in her second collaboration with Chaitanya after Love Story.

Naga Chaitanya will play the role of a fisherman in Thandel, sporting a rugged look. Naga Chaitanya said, “I enjoyed the pre-production process. It happened collaboratively, starting from interacting with the locals in Srikakulam. We worked on Srikakulam slang. We are planning to start the shooting after December 15.”