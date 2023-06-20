Begin typing your search...

Naatu Naatu singer’s special gift to Ram-Upasana

Earlier, the couple received a hand-crafted wooden cradle by women survivors of sex trafficking.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jun 2023 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-20 01:15:09.0  )
CHENNAI: Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who are all set to welcome their child, received a gift- a special tune by singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu.

Talking about the gift, Upasana said: “It is very heartwarming to see the love our baby is receiving. We are overjoyed at these gestures from all those who love us. Kala Bhairava is a dear friend, and it is sweet of him to * prepare a special tune that soothes our baby when he comes into this world.” (sic)

Earlier, the couple received a hand-crafted wooden cradle by women survivors of sex trafficking.

CinemaTelugu starRam CharanUpasana KamineniKaala BhairavaNaatu Naatu
DTNEXT Bureau

