'Naa Ready': Vijay's Leo first single promo out

CHENNAI: Team Leo released the film's first single 'Naa Ready' promo on Tuesday. The single is scheduled to be out on June 22 which coincides with the birthday of the film's hero Vijay.

Written by lyricist Vishnu Edavan and Rap written by Asal Kolaar, the song titled 'Naa Ready' is sung by the Actor Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander.

Director Lokesh taking to twitter wrote, "Indha paadalai paadiyavar ungal Vijay. Advance Happy Birthday wishes @actorvijay Anna"

Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy, is slated to be released on October eyeing, pooja holidays holidays. The film also stars Trisha, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others. Leo has music by Anirudh Ravichander.