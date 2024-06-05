My father’s musical legacy must be compiled, says Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti

A musician, singer and also an actor, Shruti Haasan, recently performed at the audio launch ceremony of her father Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Shruti captivated the audience with her rendition of her father’s popular songs. She also shared a video on her Instagram page to share the moment with her followers. She was seen bowing down to touch Kamal Haasan’s feet, seeking his blessings, while he embraces her tightly.

Commenting on the event, Shruti said, “I am honoured to celebrate my father’s legacy by performing his popular songs through music and dance. It is his influence that has led me to pursue a career as a music composer. Presently, I compose melodies to honour the rich musical legacy established by my father in the film industry. I am committed to collaborating with my team to further this endeavour.”

Indian 2 is scheduled to release on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.