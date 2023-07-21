Muthaiya, Arun Vijay project to go on floors soon

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who has Mission: Chapter 1- Achcham Yenbadhu Illaiye and Vanagan with director Bala will soon commit himself in a film, which will be directed by Muthaiya. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “This will be Muthaiya’s next project after Kadhar Baasha Engira Muthuramalingam. The movie will be produced by 7G Films Shiva, and the filmmaker has already signed the project.

While Arun Vijay has given his verbal confirmation, he hasn’t signed the agreement yet. He will be doing it in the coming days.” The actor, who is awaiting the release of Mission: Chapter 1, has been shooting across schedules for Bala’s Vanangaa, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Muthaiah, who also has Jayam Ravi’s movie, will complete Arun Vijay’s film before moving on to Ravi’s film.

“The shoot will go on floors in August-September and will be shot in a single stretch,” added the source. An official announcement will be made by the makers soon.