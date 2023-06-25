Must-watch Bollywood movies that are remake of Korean films

MUMBAI: Bollywood has a history of remaking, remixing, and drawing inspiration from various sources, whether it be for songs or movies. Korean entertainment, commonly known as K-pop and K-drama, has gained immense popularity globally.

The raging success of Korean dramas and music has prompted Bollywood filmmakers and music composers to explore Korean content for inspiration. Here’s a look at must-watch Bollywood movies that are a remake of Korean films;

1. Awarapan

'Awarapan' is loosely based on the South Korean film 'A Bittersweet Life,' which was released in 2005. In the original Korean film, a hitman is tasked with keeping an eye on his boss' mistress but ends up rescuing her from exploitation. In 'Awarapan,' the basic plot is retained but with modifications. Instead of the mistress, the Bollywood version portrays the female lead as a victim of human trafficking.





2.Barfi!

'Barfi!' is inspired by the South Korean movie 'Lover's Concerto,' which was released in 2002. Anurag Basu adapted the core premise of the South Korean film and incorporated it into the Indian context while adding his own creative elements and storytelling style. The film tells the story of a hearing-impaired and speech-impaired young man named Murphy, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and his relationships with two women.

3. Ek Villain

'Ek Villain' was inspired by the Korean movie 'I Saw the Devil'. 'I Saw the Devil' is a dark and intense thriller known for its graphic violence and suspenseful plot. In 'Ek Villain,' the plot revolves around a reformed criminal seeking revenge for the murder of his wife. It incorporates romantic elements and a focus on emotions, which are typical of Bollywood films.

4. Jazbaa

'Jazbaa,' released in 2015 is inspired by the Korean movie 'Seven Days'. Additionally, the return of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a hiatus and her pairing of her with Irrfan Khan generated some interest among audiences.

5. Zinda

'Zinda' shares similarities with 'Oldboy' in terms of its basic premise. In 'Zinda,' the protagonist seeks revenge after being held captive for years without knowing the reason behind his imprisonment. It is notable that John Abraham won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his performance in the film.

























