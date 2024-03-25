Music video of Lokesh-Shruti's music video 'Inimel' out now

CHENNAI: Romantic track 'Inimel' featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan has been unveiled on Monday.



The music video is composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan and lyrics penned by Kamal Haasan.

Taking to X,Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) shared the song teaser video and captioned it,#Inimel love is live, immerse yourself in its heartfelt melody

Join us in the musical journey now!

https://youtube.com/watch?v=IIat8oxEIbE.

The video shows Shruti and Lokesh sharing several romantic moments, including teasing each other while they brushed together, getting into little fights at the club. It also features the on-screen couple appeared to be getting married in the music video.



Shruti and Lokesh sharing a great on screen chemistry. Inimel also marks the filmmaker's on screen debut in a lead role.

Releasing under the label of Raaj Kamal Films International, the song is helmed by Dwarkesh Prabakar.