Mugen’s next begins with pooja ceremony; Shoot to start soon

CHENNAI: Produced by G Manikannan, director Kavin and actor Mugen Rao are teaming up again for their next film. The film was launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai. Actor Mugen Rao had made his debut with the Tamil film Velan, which was released in 2021.

The yet-to-be-titled film will have two female leads. This film marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Kavin and Mugen Rao, after Velan. The film, which is expected to be a crime-thriller, will have its camera handled by Jiju Sunny, who is also the cinematographer for Parking. The film will also see a Golden Retriever, will be playing a prominent role in the film.

The shooting of the untitled film will begin next week, and is planned to be completed in one phase. Jen Martin of Dada fame will be composing the music for the film. The film will be shot in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, and Vagamon respectively.