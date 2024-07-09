Much-awaited trailer of Vikram-Pa Ranjith's 'Thangalaan' to release tomorrow

CHENNAI: The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan', directed by Pa Ranjith, is all set to release tomorrow. The first look and teaser of the historical action drama has already piqued excitement.



While announcing the release of 'Thangalaan' trailer tomorrow, the makers took to their social media and shared a new poster showing actor Vikram surrounded by fellow workers at the Kolar Gold Fields. with the caption: "An era of tyranny, valour and conquest #Thangalaan trailer all set to release on July 10th."

'Thangalaan', set during British rule in India, is said to be based on the origin story of the Kolar Gold Fields and the workers who toiled in the mines in the early 19th century. The teaser of the film gave a glimpse into what looks like a rebellion led by a local tribal leader against the exploitation and looting of the mines by the British. “As myth leads to history, as greed leads to destruction, as blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold ('Thangalaan'),” the 90-second teaser announced.

Actors Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Arjun Anbudan, and Sampath Ram are part of the supporting cast.



Jointly produced by Studio Green, Neelam Productions and Jio Studios, 'Thangalaan' is written by Pa Ranjith, Tamil Prabha, and Azhagiya Periyavan.

Music is by GV Prakash Kumar, while editing is by Selva RK and cinematography by Kishor Kumar.

Besides Thangalaan, production house Studio Green is also set to release another big fantasy action film this year, Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva'.

'Thangalaan' is scheduled for worldwide release on August 15, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.