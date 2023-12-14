Mrunal shares fan-girl moment with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur shared a fan-girl moment as she met the 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe in New York.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a video on her stories in which Daniel Radcliffe is seen clicking selfies with his fans and Mrunal can be heard screaming from in the background, "Daniel, we love you, Daniel."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which also starred south actor Nani in the lead roles. The film was released on the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Recently, Telugu star Allu Arjun penned down an appreciation post for the team 'Hi Nanna'.

Taking to X, he wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani Garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light. " While praising Mrunal, he added, "Dear @Mrunal0801.Your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It's Beautiful like you. " He continued appreciating Kiara Khanna, who played Nani's daughter in the film and said, "#BabyKiara ! My darling ... your are melting hearts with ur cuteness. Enough! Go to school now"

Apart from this, she was also seen in the comedy film 'Aankh Micholi' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was helmed by Umesh Shukla.