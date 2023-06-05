Movies that send out a valuable message-don't take nature for granted

MUMBAI: World Environment Day is an important occasion to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire people to promote awareness about environmental conservation and preservation. Every year; it is celebrated on June 5. Our films have also been a medium for promoting eco-friendly practices and encouraging people to take action. So, to mark this occasion, let’s look at the movies which gave hard-hitting and valuable messages.

‘Kadvi Hawa’





The film stars actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome, and others. The film sheds attention on the situation of farmers and the effects of climate change. 'Kadvi Haava' is based on genuine occurrences from the drought-prone area of Bundelkhand.

‘Irada’





Irada, a 2017 Indian thriller directed by Aparnaa Singh, stars Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, and Sagarika Ghatge. The narrative centres around an ex-army officer's daughter, who is diagnosed with a potentially fatal disease. Following the evidentiary trail, it is determined that this is related to chemical components in groundwater. The film is set in the backdrop of Bathinda and its thermal power plants and factories.

'Bhopal Express'





The film is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster. The story revolves around a newlywed couple whose lives are irrevocably changed by the Bhopal gas disaster in 1984. The film stars Kay Kay Menon, Nethra Raghuraman, and Zeenat Aman. Actor Naseeruddin Shah also had an important part in the film. Mahesh Mathai, the film's director, received a few international accolades.

'Kaun Kitney Pani Mein'





This film showcases the issue of water scarcity. The plot centres on two towns on opposite banks of the river, Upri and Bairi. Residents of Upri plan to get their water from Bairi. This film investigates how lack of skills may lead to water shortage and damage people's lives. Nila Madhab Panda directed the film.

‘All That Breathes’





The film revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi's Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites. It has been directed by Shaunak Sen. This documentary shows how black kites are important for the ecosystem. 'All That Breathes' was nominated in the 'Documentary Feature Film' category in Oscars 2023.

'The Elephant Whisperers'





How we can forget about the Oscar-winning documentary, the film directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, which sheds light on the conservation of the environment and sustainable life. The film's plot revolves around Bomman and Bellie, a couple who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.