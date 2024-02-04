Movies due for release this February

MUMBAI: For movie buffs, this month holds promise with several flicks scheduled for theatrical and OTT release this month. Here's a look at 5 of them.
Lal Salaam
Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ is set to hit big screens on February 9. In this, the superstar will be seen playing an extended cameo. The Tamil-language sports drama directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, features actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. AR Rahman has scored its music
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer upcoming sci-fi romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is set to release in theatres on February 9. Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.
Bhakshak
‘Bhakshak’ features Bhumi Pednekar, as determined journalist Vaishali Singh who is on a mission to expose a heinous crime. Inspired by true events, the film, a tale of bravery and the quest for justice is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from February 9.
Crakk
'Crakk' is a survival thriller starring Nora Fatehi, Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in lead roles. It will hit theatres on February 23, 2024.
Article 370
The upcoming action-packed political drama 'Article 370' starring Yami Gautam is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23. In the film, Yami is shown in a fierce avatar fighting terror and corruption in Kashmir.