Most anticipated Indian movies in second half of 2023

MUMBAI: The First Half of 2023 is done, and we have seen several hit movies like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and many more.

Now cinephiles around the country are eagerly anticipating the release of films in the second half of 2023.

Take a look at a list of the most anticipated Indian films that will be released in theaters in the second half of this year.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



Helmed by Karan Johar, the romantic comedy film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

Gadar 2



Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ is among the most anticipated films this year. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Animal



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is set to release on December 1. Recently makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the film in which several people can be seen wielding axes. Ranbir walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. He swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Jawan

After the grand success of ‘Pathaan’, die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan are waiting for his next action thriller film ‘Jawan’ which is set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences.

Tiger 3



Starring Salman Khan, Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release this Diwali and also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film.



