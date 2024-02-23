Mom-to-be Yami Gautam glows in red at screening of her film 'Article 370'

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release, makers of the action-packed political drama 'Article 370' hosted a special screening on Thursday evening. Mom-to-be Yami Gautam flaunted her baby bump in a red outfit at the event.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Yami Gautam looked beautiful in a red kurta set with embroidery work on it that she complimented with Kashmiri statement earrings.

She can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Aditya, on the other hand, opted for a black suit. The couple was all smiling as they posed happily for the cameras. The event was also attended by Sunny Kaushal, who was accompanied by his father and action director Sham Kaushal. Apart from them, Arun Govil and his wife were present.

Mrunal Thakur was also photographed at the screening.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood.