Mohsin, Eisha, Pratick & Alisha-starrer 'Jab Mila Tu’ revolves around modern-day relationships

MUMBAI: The makers of Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal and Alisha Chopra-starrer 'Jab Mila Tu' on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the slice-of-life drama series, and it explores a unique journey of love and friendship in today's day and age.



The trailer offers a deeper glimpse into the lives of four unique individuals, played by Mohsin, Eisha, Pratick and Alisha.

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, 'Jab Mila Tu' is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance.

Mohsin, who plays the role of Maddy, said: "Maddy is a passionate, larger-than-life character who is also dealing with emotional upheavals off-stage. Jab Mila Tu is about a refreshing young romance that gives me an opportunity to connect with the Gen-Z’s and understand their idea of love - off-beat yet refreshing."

"Getting into the skin of Maddy's character has been exciting. The moment I knew I was playing a musician, the first name that came to my mind was the legendary Jim Morrison. He has been such an inspiration. I also lost about 12kgs to portray Maddy with absolute authenticity," added Mohsin.

Eisha commented: "There's always a certain charm in portraying a character who, in many ways, mirrors my life – finding happiness in simple things and enjoying every moment, like Aneri finds joy in baking. Through the course of the show, all of us felt like we’re hanging out with friends with such a positive vibe all around."

Pratick Sejpal, on portraying the quirky character Jigar, shared: "With Jab Mila Tu, I discovered a whole new side to myself. My character keeps a perfect balance of being the Dilli ka ladka who is smart, unafraid, and someone who can be intense, and not be swayed by emotions."

He said playing this role has been a joyful experience.

"The essence of the chaotic love story made me say yes to the script, as I had never done something like this before. It felt challenging at first, but as the show progressed, I have had the time of my life playing Jigar," shared Pratick.

He added: "From staying hungry for 24 hours plus on several days and abstaining from even having water to look chiselled multiple times and to actually grab onto the accent and body language and tone, Jigar was born. I'm as excited as everyone else to watch the magic."

Alisha, who plays the character of 'Mint', said she is fearless and stylish, someone who believes in absolute perfection and knows her way through everything.

"However, as the story progresses, Mint also goes through a series of emotions that influences other relationship dynamics, and I feel this is what makes the show different. It showcases a range of emotions and changes through its storyline and characters, keeping the core concept of young romance intact," she added.

Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, 'Jab Mila Tu' will be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. It will be streaming from January 22 on JioCinema.