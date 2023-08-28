Mohan Raja, Jayam Ravi intrigue fans with Thani Oruvan 2 promo

CHENNAI: Director Mohan Raja and Jayam Ravi are back together for the sequel of the blockbuster 'Thani Oruvan'.



The sequel, which will be produced by AGS Entertainment, retains Nayanthara as the female lead.

The sequel announcement was made through a video where Mohan Raja writes the screenplay and visualises how Mithran will be going about his next assignment. According to the announcement video, the sequel will have the criminal in hunt for officer Mithran (Ravi). How he evades the maze with the evidence Siddharth Abhimanyu (Arvind Swami) gives him in his dying moments in the first instalment.

The gripping announcement video has catapulted expectations for this cop thriller.

Watch the promo video here: