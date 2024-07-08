Minmini app, Yuvan come together for new track titled She’s a Killer

CHENNAI: Minmini app, the World’s first Tamil hyperlocal social media app has announced its collaboration with U1 Records, the music label owned by music composer Yuvan. The app has announced the launch of #U1vibes, which is a unique campaign on its app along with a contest to celebrate the release of the musician’s latest music video, She’s a Killer. Directed, written and composed by Yuvan, the song brings to life a fun and spirited love song about a guy who becomes instantly captivated by a woman he meets briefly.

The contest, which began on July 5, invited fans and followers of Yuvan to showcase their creativity, by posting videos using the song exclusively on the Minmini app along with the #U1vibes hashtag.

S Shriram, the Executive Vice President of Minmini app, expressed his enthusiasm for the contest, saying, “We are delighted to partner with the legendary music icon Yuvan for the first time ever, to promote the #U1vibes contest. This collaboration brings a unique opportunity for fans to engage creatively with the music they love.”

“This initiative not only celebrates his incredible talent and music, but also provides a platform for his ardent fans to express their creativity. We look forward to seeing the diverse and innovative content that participants will bring to the table,” he added.

“Hey Minmini app users, there are lots of gifts waiting for you. All you need to do is to post a video with She’s a Killer song and #U1vibes on the Minmini app”, said Yuvan in a short video which went viral across social media platforms.