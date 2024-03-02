Miley Cyrus goes topless in new social media pictures as family grapples with tension

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who won the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Flowers’ at the 2024 Grammys, took to her Instagram recently and shared some risque photos.



The singer also released her new single titled ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’, for which she has collaborated with Zane Lowe and Pharrell Williams, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

For the pictures, Miley let go off her top and flaunted some skin.

The pictures show her with her arms crossed over her chest and the photo is carefully cropped before revealing too much.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she let her long locks flow, but added a cowboy hat which she noted was a gift from Pharrell as a nod to her country roots. She kept her makeup neutral.

The song release comes amid reported tension in her family. In the most recent twist of the Cyrus family, her mother Tish Cyrus, 56, is rumoured to have stolen Noah Cyrus' boyfriend, according to Us Weekly.

Tish recently tied the knot with Dominic Purcell, 54, at an intimate wedding on Miley's California estate. While, Miley was the maid of honour, Noah, 24, was noticeably absent from the ceremony and some reports suggest that she wasn't even invited at all.

According to insiders, Noah was dating Dominic before Tish, who knew about their fling, interceded and stole him away.

Tish previously said on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast that Dominic tried to slide in her DMs years ago, but she missed the message, a total blunder on her part since he was her childhood crush. However, after her split from Billy Ray Cyrus, she and Dominic went out for lunch together. The date lasted for hours and even included a little make out session.